Funko Debuts New WWE POPs of The Fiend, Miz, Naomi, and More

Funko has already immortalized some of your favorite WWE superstars in POP form, but now fans are getting a brand new wave of POP superstars, and this is easily one of the best waves yet. The full wave kicks off with Mean Gene Okerlund, with his trademark tuxedo, red tie, and WWE microphone. After that, it’s Miz time, with an awesome rendition of the superstar in his white, silver, and black gear. The third entry features Thugonomics John Cena, who is brandishing those World Life rings he brought back during WrestleMania 35.

Next up is Naomi’s POP debut, and she comes in a standard version of her green and black gear as well as a limited edition Glow Chase edition. She’s not the only one to get a Chase, as there is a Kevin Nash as Diesel standard POP and a limited edition NWO Chase version with the iconic logo front and center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those are all the standard POPs and they are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for June, but there are also two exclusives coming to the wave. The first and most buzzed-about one is The Fiend’s POP debut, which looks fantastic and is available to pre-order here on Amazon with shipping slated for February 23rd. After that fans can find a Hulk Hogan POP that features him ripping his tank top just like he does in his trademark entrance, and he’s sporting a Python Power headband. This Hogan will be exclusive to Walmart, and should be available to order here at some point in the coming weeks.

You can check out the full roster in the image above, and Funko’s caption can be found below.

“From WWE, The Fiend, Amazon Exclusive, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any WWE fan! Collect and display all WWE POP! Vinyls!”

We can’t wait to see these POPs in person, but let us know what other WWE superstars you want to see Funko take on in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Funko!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.