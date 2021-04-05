WWE Announces Giphy Partnership for WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE announced a special partnership with the GIF hosting service Giphy on Monday as a tie-in to WrestleMania 37 this coming Saturday and Sunday. The reaction gifs feature Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss (in her Alexa's Playground gear), Intercontinental Champion Big E, The Miz and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

"An all-new pack of reaction GIFs and Stickers is live on WWE's official GIPHY channel, just in time for The Show of Shows — which means you can use them to react to everything going down on Twitter and Facebook and stick them on your Instagram Stories, TikToks and Snapchat posts, too!" the announcement read.

In order to find the gifs, users will need to type in "@wwe wrestlemania 37" or @wwe along with the wrestler's name in order for the gifs to appear.

Here are a few examples:

WrestleMania 37 will take place inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and will mark the first time a WWE pay-per-view has featured live fans (approximately 25,000 for each night) since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Night One will be headlined by a WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and McIntyre along with Banks vs. Belair for the SmackDown Women's title. Night Two's main event will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend against both Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

E will defend his IC title on Night Two against Apollo Crews in what's being advertised as a Nigerian Drum Fight, while Bliss will likely play a role in Night Two clash between Randy Orton and The Fiend.

Check out the full cards for both shows below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two