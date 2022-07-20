WWE Hall of Famer Wants Another Shot at Roman Reigns

Goldberg's most recent WWE match was at Elimination Chamber back in February, where he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes via technical submission with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns has since unified the Universal Championship with the WWE Championship and is inching towards 700 consecutive days as world champion, but "Da Man" isn't satisfied with how the match turned out. The pair were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns opted to step away from the event for personal reasons after the COVID-19 pandemic shunted the show to the empty WWE Performance Center.

"Hell no! As Goldberg, absolutely not. It was great business, but it's not how I want to go out," Goldberg told Bleacher Report when asked if he was content with that being his final match. He has since confirmed that, while his current deal no longer has any obligated matches on it, he's still under a contract with the promotion.

"It doesn't eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me, 100 percent," Goldberg said (albeit jokingly). "Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their ass kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that."

In a separate interview with The New York Post, Goldberg confirmed he's been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past four-to-five years but refuses to undergo surgery so he can be ready for another WWE match. He has competed in 12 matches since his WWE return in 2016, winning the Universal Championship twice.

"I'm still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days," he said. "But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you're dead, so who knows."

"I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again," he later added. "I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn't an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone."

