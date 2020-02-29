WWE Makes Goldberg vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match Official

Earlier tonight we saw Roman Reigns come out and face Goldberg head on, responding to his challenge of Who’s Next with a determined and unflinching “I’m Next.” The WWE Universe lost its collective mind and overall seemed quite happy that Reigns could take out Goldberg in a match and in a way avenge what many felt was an unjust loss to The Fiend. Nothing was official though after Reigns walked off and left Goldberg with his new Universal Championship title in the ring, but now WWE has confirmed that the match is officially on, and Goldberg will be taking on Roman Reigns in a match at this year’s show to end all shows WrestleMania 36.

The two are set to take on each other in Tampa Bay on April 5th, and the Universal Championship will be on the line. While there were chants of you both suck during their face off on SmackDown, the majority of fans in the crowd were on Reigns’ side, and if he is able to win, WWE might’ve just figured out a way to put Reigns over a legend like Goldberg, which at one point seemed unfathomable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns has had a big year in WWE, and this would be an amazing way to cap it off, putting the Universal Championship on his shoulder and letting him run with it in full babyface mode. We’ll just have to wait and see if it works out that way.

You can find the official description for the episode below.

“John Cena returns to SmackDown in his home state of Massachusetts. Also, the fallout from WWE Super ShowDown heads to the blue brand after Goldberg took home the Universal Title, and The Miz & John Morrison regained their championship form after 11 years.”

What did you think of the Goldberg Roman Reigns tease? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!