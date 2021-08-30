Watch: Goldberg Swears Revenge on Bobby Lashley After SummerSlam

✖

SummerSlam proved to be an awful night for Bill Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer saw his match with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley end via referee stoppage when he was unable to put any weight on an injured knee, then had to endure his teenage son Gage getting trapped in The Hurt Lock. Goldberg was absent from last week's Raw, but on Monday morning the company released a video of the WCW legend giving an update on his status while also promising to get revenge on "The All Mighty."

"I've got ligament damage and I have an impending knee surgery. Does that answer your question? I really don't care," Goldberg said. "But what I do care about is that dirty son of a b— Bobby Lashley and what he did to my son at SummerSlam. I just left the house. Gage's shoulder's all jacked up. His neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could of done to my son. So, the objective's changed. I'm not coming for the WWE championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's soul. And I will rip it straight from his chest."

"I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest."@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/cszXEDeFTj — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021

Shortly after the promo was released, @WrestleVotes reported the plan is for Lashley and Goldberg to have their rematch when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in October. Goldberg's previous outings in KSA have become rather infamous as his 2019 Super ShowDown match with The Undertaker almost resulted in horrific injury and his Universal Championship victory over The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2020 was met with scorn from vocal fans.

As if it wasn’t obvious, source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2021

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone," Goldberg said in an interview with Sports Illustrated leading up to his first match with Lashley. "Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn't always do that before. But that's my duty, and that's a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level."