Goldberg Addresses His WWE Future Following His Latest Match

Goldberg was victorious in his No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel last week. The WWE Hall of Famer then spoke with Ring Rules this week and confirmed he only has one match left on his current WWE contract, but hasn’t shut the door on continuing to compete beyond that deal.

“I still feel as though I can wrestle. I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that’s it. We’ll see what happens. You never know,” Goldberg said (h/t Fightful).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion return to WWE after 12 years for a match against Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series event. Since then he has wrestled another 10 matches and won the WWE Universal Championship twice.

“I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone,” Goldberg said in an interview with Sports Illustrated leading up to his first match with Lashley at SummerSlam. “Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level.”

One person who has openly campaigned for a match with “Da Man” is reigning WWE Champion Big E.

“When I talk about the Goldberg match, I never really thought I was going to get the Goldberg match. Never,” E said on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast last month. “When I first started talking about it, I was doing tag stuff, I hadn’t done much singles stuff and Goldberg was always in that world. I never really thought it was going to happen, but, it’s possible. It’s very possible. It’s possibly on the table. I don’t know how I could turn down just one night, one match. I met this man in the 90s, took a picture with him, stood in line on my way to church with my dad in the late 90s. He was my guy. The fact that he’s still around and under contract with WWE, just had an issue with Bobby Lashley, and I now have his title, it’s my title now. Why not? Why the hell not? Just for little kid me. It’s very possible and making me blush a little.”