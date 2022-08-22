Big Update on The Good Brothers' Pro Wrestling Futures

Since departing WWE in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have made their presence felt in a handful of promotions. The Good Brothers have appeared for both All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling on numerous occasions, but the core Bullet Club members have called Impact Wrestling home for the majority of the past two years. Anderson and Gallows debuted for the promotion in July 2020 and would capture their tag titles just four months later. While that reign would last just under five months, the Good Brothers would reclaim the titles on two separate occasions, as they are currently in their third reign with the straps.

That said, it remains to be seen how much longer the Impact Tag Team Champions will be in the company. When Anderson and Gallows joined Impact in July 2020 it was on two-year deals, which have now expired. Fightful Select reports that Anderson and Gallows agreed to short-term extensions that keep them with the promotion through the next set of Impact Wrestling television tapings, which take place on August 26th and 27th in Dallas, TX. From there, the Good Brothers will compete for NJPW in September at NJPW Strong: Autumn Action, and once those dates are finished, they will officially become free agents.

There's no word on if the Good Brothers plan on signing with a specific promotion or will float around the independents. A big sign will come at the upcoming Impact tapings, as if they drop the Impact Tag Titles their future with that promotion becomes a lot clearer. Anderson currently reigns as NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion despite not being contracted to that promotion. In order to keep his services, NJPW might look to lock down the Good Brothers to contracts to ensure that they will be around for the company's big events. Fightful Select also reported that both Anderson and Gallows would be working with NJPW through NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which goes down in January 2023.

"Look at Impact Wrestling in the last six months, it's a hot company and there is so much going on," Gallows said in April. "You talk about all those companies and we've seen talent from all of those companies, in the last six months, pass through Impact Wrestling or attempt to, and some succeed, to make Impact Wrestling their home. It's a hot place to be. The schedule is great. You never know what's going to happen on our television show. You truly don't know what's going to happen when you turn on Impact. However you see Impact, it's must see. We want to be part of that. The Good Brothers are hot, they stay hot, Bullet Club is back, running full-fledged."

"In the five minutes we left WWE, unceremoniously, [Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President] Scott D'Amore called us immediately," Anderson added. "We're loyal to Scott, we're loyal to Impact, and we're proud of the product. We want people to get eyes on it and see it. Impact is something special."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the Good Brothers' professional wrestling futures.