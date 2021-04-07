WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Fans Keep Getting Distracted By The WWE ThunderDome's Fake Crowd Noise

The WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony aired on Tuesday night, taking place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The ceremony was filmed last week, and fans watching along at home were immediately thrown off by the piped-in crowd noise that resonated throughout the arena. It go so distracting that fans took to social media to comment on it midway through John "Bradshaw" Layfield's acceptance speech — the first of the evening.

