WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Fans Keep Getting Distracted By The WWE ThunderDome's Fake Crowd Noise
The WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony aired on Tuesday night, taking place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The ceremony was filmed last week, and fans watching along at home were immediately thrown off by the piped-in crowd noise that resonated throughout the arena. It go so distracting that fans took to social media to comment on it midway through John "Bradshaw" Layfield's acceptance speech — the first of the evening.
Just throw the fake applause away. It’s taking me out of the moment. We know the audience isn’t real. Just let me listen to the speech and add the fake applause when they are done talking. #WWEHOF— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 7, 2021
Is the piped-in crowd noise necessary? #wwehof— el presidenté (@NotoriousVIC007) April 7, 2021
I know this is a tremendous honor for these guys and gals but damn the piped in crowd noise and Thunderdome fans is really hurting the presentation #WWEHOF— sir muzz (@SmoreLax187) April 7, 2021
This man has never had bad hair. But anyways, this crowd noise is annoying. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/VZZ6WJCcrf— ⭕️ (@ManOnAMoon123) April 7, 2021
“Keep the constant crowd noise going”
“Play the applause....now!” #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/f25HJQ6P0k— Dan 🔥 (@WrasslinFanTalk) April 7, 2021
This piped in crowd noise and crowd chanting JBL just feels so awful. I know it's a virtual crowd, you don't have to insult my intelligence by turning the fake crowd noise up to 11. It's very jarring. #WWEHOF— Justice League: The Seanyder Cut (@DK745) April 7, 2021
The canned Hall of Fame crowd noise is weird and wrong. The murmuring is certainly way too loud. The normal HOF crowd is way more respectful. #WWEHOF— El Acordeonachi (@ElAcordeonachi) April 7, 2021
The piped in crowd noise... It's making the #WWEHOF more awkward than it already is.— Wrestling Bios (@WrestlingBios) April 7, 2021