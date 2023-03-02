WWE Hall of Famer Casts Doubt on Reuniting With Tag Team Partner

Unlike most professional sports, a WWE Hall of Fame induction does not necessarily signal retirement. Most wrestlers receive the recognition once their careers are in the rear view, but that hasn't stopped multiple talents from stepping back into the ring for one-off contests or another full-time run. Stars like Shawn Michaels and Edge ended their retirements nearly a decade after they received the illustrious honor, while WCW greats like Sting and Jeff Jarrett continue to compete to this day in other promotions. Like the latter subjects is Bubba Ray Dudley, one half of the Class of 2018 inductees the Dudley Boyz, as he continues to wrestle on the independent circuit.

Under the name Bully Ray, the multi-time tag team champion found singles success throughout the 2010s, establishing himself as a main event caliber solo act. That said, fans still clamor for one more Dudley Boyz match. Unfortunately, the Dudley Boyz's days seem to be permanently over.

"Physically, I don't think so because I don't think D-Von can do it anymore," Bully Ray told Chris Van Vliet. "We've had the conversation."

Bully Ray emphasized that a reunion is unlikely specifically because of health reasons. Contrary to internet rumors, he and D'Von are still very much on good terms.

"Me and D-Von have been [tight] since day one. There has never been an issue with me and D-Von," Bully Ray continued. "All of this s--t that you like to run with, these click bait headlines, f--k off. There's zero heat."

The Dudley Boyz last wrestled together at a House of Glory event in 2016. That bout also marked D-Von's last match to this day. Bully Ray would continue to wrestle extensively on the independent circuit, competing for the likes of Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, while D-Von transitioned into a WWE producer role.

"I told Vince, 'I can't do this Dudley thing anymore. I can't do this Dudley thing the way you want to do it,'" Bully Ray said of his decision to leave WWE in 2016 while D-Von stayed in a backstage capacity. "I did it for a year. After a year of doing it, I'm just like, 'Okay, I'm burnt on the Dudleyz and I know I got Bully Ray in my back pocket.' I told D-Von up front, 'Listen, I don't think I'm gonna re-sign.' We knew all of this. He re-signed, became a producer with the company. Just recently, they parted ways, D-Von had a great career there as a producer. There was never any animosity with me and D-Von."