WWE Hall of Fame: Rob Van Dam's Speech Receives Rave Reviews
Rob Van Dam kicked off the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday night by delivering a heartfelt speech about his rise up through the independent scene in the early 90s, the men and women who helped him reach new heights in ECW and the fans he connected with that propelled him to becoming a WWE Champion. The speech was so well done that fans quickly took to social media to thank "Mr. Monday Night" for his outstanding speech and his years of great matches.
You can see some of the reactions to RVD's speech in the list below!
.@TherealRVD was truly "one of a kind!"
👏👏👏#WWEHOF #RVD pic.twitter.com/rTBHwYTkrN— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021
He Would!
“When I hit that five star frog splash, I don’t know a better high than that.....and I would know”
Gotta love some RVD, that was a great speech. #WWEHOF— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 7, 2021
One of a Kind
RVD is arguably one of the greatest high-flyers of all time. Truly a One of a Kind inductee into the Hall of Fame.
Well-deserved 👏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/MOCNQ2bmrK— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) April 7, 2021
Childhood Hero
My childhood hero is now hall of famer congratulations Rob Van Dam 😭🔥#WWEHOF @TherealRVD pic.twitter.com/9DfW8QN3cj— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Axel_20__) April 7, 2021
*Raises Eyebrow*
RVD has new entrance graphics on the wall that say "Dam it's good to be back" 👀#WWEHOF— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 7, 2021
GOAT
RVD was ahead of his time. In his prime, he'd still be able to go with all the wrestlers today.
Truly one of the GOATs. Well deserved.#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Jz33F3EN75— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 7, 2021
Amazing
RVD delivered an amazing Hall of Fame speech. He's one of best WWE success stories and paved the way for so many by not conforming or compromising who he was as a performer. That's legendary shit of the highest order. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/tPS9kWDn15— 🌹Lady Day Rosè🌹 (@LadyWrestlingX) April 7, 2021
From The Man Himself
THANK YOU EVERYONE for tonight! It’s a really good night. 😊 pic.twitter.com/SIeGDycmxz— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) April 7, 2021