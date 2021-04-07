WWE Hall of Fame: Rob Van Dam's Speech Receives Rave Reviews

Rob Van Dam kicked off the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday night by delivering a heartfelt speech about his rise up through the independent scene in the early 90s, the men and women who helped him reach new heights in ECW and the fans he connected with that propelled him to becoming a WWE Champion. The speech was so well done that fans quickly took to social media to thank "Mr. Monday Night" for his outstanding speech and his years of great matches.

You can see some of the reactions to RVD's speech in the list below!