WWE Hall of Famer Questions Logan Paul's Wrestling IQ: "He Doesn't Remember Anything"

Logan Paul's wrestling IQ continues to get called into question. Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out the former WWE United States Champion for not knowing wrestling insider terms, specifically the difference between "shoot" and "work," simultaneously taking issue with Logan's reported $5 million annual salary. Nash sent Logan a "f--k you from the boys," seemingly acting as the messenger for the WWE locker room. Logan fired back at Nash hours later, labelling the founding NWO member as "one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were."

Kevin Nash Blasts Logan Paul's Wrestling IQ

Big Daddy Cool still doesn't have faith in The Maverick's in-ring IQ.

Speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed someone who shared the ring with Logan Paul claimed that the social media star "doesn't remember anything" when it comes to putting matches together.

"I asked a person that has been in the ring with him, 'How is he?' He says, 'He's amazing as far as what he can do physically. He just doesn't remember anything.' I don't know how much truth there is to this," Nash said. "You're not one of the top five guys if you don't know what the f--k we're doing (alluding to Logan being one of WWE's top five highest-paid wrestlers), if you can't just go out there and call it."

Logan has wrestled 15 matches through two and a half years with WWE, all of which have relatively impressed WWE audiences. He was especially praised for his contests against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39 and his WWE Championship match against titleholder Cody Rhodes at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Where Nash takes issue is with Logan's "on the fly" ability, as all of his matches thus far are largely believed to be choreographed down to each individual strike.

"I didn't say 'F--k you.' I said, 'F--k you from the boys.' I guess I'm one of the boys," Nash continued. "I love the fact that the boys are making that kind of money. I just took it in character when we talked about it and did what we do, embellish a little bit."

Nash, who is 65 years old, emphasized that he is not building to a match against Logan and commended him for being "Team Paul Levesque" as an employee of WWE.