WWE: Updated Hell in a Cell 2022 Card Following This Week's WWE Raw

WWE's lineup for Hell in a Cell 2022 saw some noticeable changes and additions during this week's Monday Night Raw. The biggest was that Becky Lynch added herself to the Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair and Asuka by rolling up the latter for a pin in a rematch from last week's main event. Belair was originally booked to face Naomi at the show but those plans were scrapped after both she and Sasha Banks walked out during last week's Raw over booking disagreements. Banks and Naomi have since been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their women's tag titles.

This week's Raw also saw Bobby Lashley face MVP, with the stipulation being that whoever won would get to pick the stipulation for the third match between Lashley and Omos in Chicago. Porter won via count-out, then announced on Raw Talk that the match would be a handicap match pitting Lashley against both "The Nigerian Giant" and himself.

Late in the show, Kevin Owens finally challenged Ezekiel to a match at the June 5 pay-per-view. Owens has been obsessed with the former 24/7 Champion ever since he dropped "The Drifter" persona and started claiming he was his own brother.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside the titular steel structure remains the only Hell in a Cell match at the pay-per-view. Rhodes has been made the focus of the show's poster as Roman Reigns reportedly won't defend his title at the event. "The Tribal Chief" has yet to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line on TV since unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38. He has also been teasing the idea of moving on to a new phase of his WWE career.

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows?" Reigns said in a social media promo after Backlash, staying somewhat in character. "What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."

stay tuned for live coverage of the event!