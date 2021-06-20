WWE Hell in a Cell: Latest Update on Show's Lineup

✖

WWE's Hell in a Cell card has seen a surprising number of changes over the past few days, but with less than an hour to go it looks like WWE is finally done shaking up the card. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported an hour before the Kickoff show began that the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will serve as the show's main event, while Bianca Belair vs. Bayley will open the show. Both matches will take place inside the titular steel structure, while the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio cell match was bumped up to this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The ongoing kickoff show will also see one-half of the women's tag team champions, Natalya, take on Mandy Rose. Natalya, Tamina, Rose and Dana Brooke have been feuding for the past couple of weeks on Raw.

What do you think of the final card for Hell in a Cell? Check out the full lineup below and let us know what you think down in the comments!

Even though McIntyre lost the WWE Championship back in February at Elimination Chamber when The Miz cashed in Money in the Bank post-surprise attack by Lashley, "The Scottish Warrior" hasn't really left the world championship picture ever since he won the Royal Rumble back in January 2020. He addressed the criticism some fans have about him getting "too many" title shots during a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"