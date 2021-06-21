WWE Hell in a Cell: Alexa Bliss Uses Her Magic Powers to Beat Shayna Baszler

✖

The winner of Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler's match at WWE Hell in a Cell has been decided! One of the major things to come out of WrestleMania 37 was the reveal that Alexa Bliss' new Fiend influenced persona has essentially become a permanent part of her moving forward. Now she's turned her attention toward the Women's Division, and the first target of her new supernatural self has been Shayna Baszler. After seeing how Baszler and Bliss last confronted one another through some strange mystical mirror shenanigans, the two of them now went one on one during the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

One of the stories that has been popping up around Baszler has been her further distancing from tag team partner Nia Jax due to Reginald becoming a part of their group, so there was plenty for Baszler to juggle before even getting into this match against the new Bliss. This was our first real time seeing the new Bliss in action too, so it was throwing Baszler off in a number of ways as she seemed to carry on Fiend's invincibility as Bliss only smiled with every one of Baszler's attacks.

Alexa Bliss beats Shayna Baszler clean. pic.twitter.com/zhwQ3T1qeE — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 21, 2021

No matter the submission, no matter what Baszler tried to do, Bliss was able to fight her way out of that as it seemed like the damage really didn't impact her demeanor at all. When she did seem hurt, she instead broke out into laughter. Through the match, Bliss' eyes seemed to have a magical power in which both Baszler, Jax, and Reginald couldn't look her straight in the eye. And when they did, it's like they were hypnotized (which she used to make Jax slap Reginald).

With this final display of her power and a well placed Twisted Bliss, Alexa Bliss was able to secure the victory against Shayna Baszler. But what did you think of this first display of Bliss' new character and powers in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The full card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 breaks down as such, and you can keep up with live updates of the pay-per-view here: