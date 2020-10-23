WWE: Hero Collector Reveals WrestleMania Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant Box Set

It doesn't get much bigger than WrestleMania in WWE, and when the topic of the showcase of the immortals comes up, two legends typically follow suit. That would be Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan, who commanded the spotlight in their classic showdown at WrestleMania III in 1987. Now Hero Collector and Eaglemoss have recreated that famous moment in the form of a new Box Set, and you can get your exclusive first look at the impressive WrestleMania III Box Set starting on the next slide.

Fans will get a 16-page collector's magazine for Hogan and Andre alongside each figurine, who are sporting their iconic poses. Andre looks unimpressed with Hogan, while Hogan is doing his trademark shirt rip, and Andre also stands taller just like in real life.

You can find the official description below.

Hulk Hogan & Andre the Giant (Wrestlemania 1987)

SKU/Barcode: WWEUK803 / 5059072009201

Model Size: ~152mm, ~170g (Andre) & ~135mm, ~120g (Hogan)

Magazine Spec: 16 pages, 170mm x 210mm (x2)

Retail Price: $44.95 / €39.99 / £34.99

The Eighth Wonder of the World vs. The Hulkster himself! WrestleMania III will forever be remembered as the night Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant, in one of WWE’s greatest matches of all time. On that night in 1987, Andre the Giant’s 15 year-long undefeated streak came to a dramatic end – as Hogan, the WWE Champion for three years running, brought his 520lb foe crashing down onto the mat. It was the Slam Heard Around the World!

You can check out the box set starting on the next slide, and you can always talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!