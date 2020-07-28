Hulk Hogan Back in the Hospital for an MRI

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to social media on Sunday to share a number of photos from his latest trip to the hospital. Despite the fact that he was reportedly looking to make some sort of in-ring return at WrestleMania 36 back in April, the former world champion revealed in March that he had suffered yet another torn bicep. It's unclear if the MRI was related to that.

Hogan has not appeared on WWE television in any capacity since February. He was originally supposed to get another WWE Hall of Fame induction in April alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman as members of the New World Order faction, but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely once WrestleMania 36 was bumped from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

I have to find a better way to spend my Sunday’s! Don’t ya think! Brother! HH pic.twitter.com/G0k2s7efU3 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

On Instagram he indicated the MRI might be in preparation for another surgery.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for a little tune up!!! A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times back in October, Hogan made the bold claim that he was training for one more match in WWE back when Mania was supposed to take place in his native city of Tampa.

"I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling]," Hogan said. "If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'"

A report then popped up in May that, had the show gone on as planned, Hogan would have won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal without taking any bumps.

"The idea was he wouldn't take any bumps," a source told WrestlingNews.co at the time. "We would work it so he would only have to eliminate one or two guys at the end and then he would get his big celebration at the end with his music. It would have been perfect because he lives in the Tampa area."

