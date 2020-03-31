Photo: Hulk Hogan Suffers Torn Bicep, Shares Photo of Injured Arm

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal he had suffered a tear in his right bicep. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted out, “Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!!” He also shared of a photo of the injured arm.

The 66-year-old former world champion was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time this week as a member of the New World Order faction. However the ceremony for the Class of 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!! pic.twitter.com/JREZd784Ih — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 31, 2020

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times back in October, Hogan made the bold claim that he was training for one more match in WWE, one that he was hoping would take place at WrestleMania 36 back when it was scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” Hogan said. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.