Hulk Hogan Reveals How He and Randy Savage Reconciled Before His Death

It's no secret that "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan didn't like each other throughout a large chunk of their respective careers. The pair worked together in both WWF and WCW, most famously as the Mega Powers in the late 1980s leading up to their WWF Championship match at WrestleMania V. However in a new interview with WWE.com this week, "The Hulkster" revealed that he and Savage reconciled months before Savage tragically died in May 2011 of a sudden heart attack.

During the interview Hogan was asked where Savage ranked in his favorite WrestleMania opponents. He then pivoted into the contentions relationship the two had.

"You know, you can't take anything away from that Andre match, brother. That's a WrestleMania moment -- 93,000 people and Andre passing the torch to me," Hogan said. "That match with The Rock, where I had been working for a different company, actually competing against this company, and coming back here as the dark horse. The crowd showed their loyalty, that was huge. But if I really, really, really had to go with consistency, friendship and always being there for me, Randy would be the favorite guy. That's why it was so tough when we had that blow-up when he got divorced. He didn't want to have anything to do with me for eight years. I just thank God that we got back together before he passed away.

"We ran into each other at a doctor's office," he continued. "I was on my seventh or eighth back surgery, and I couldn't pass an EKG because I was getting just jammed up with anesthesia every three or four months. They couldn't get my back right. My back was collapsing and they were telling my new wife Jennifer I'd never walk again and all of this craziness. Jennifer and I were sitting on those little seats in the doctor's office in Tampa and all of a sudden the door opens and in comes Randy. 'Yeeeah! Ooooh yeah! What's up?' I went, '[Gasp].' Freaked me out, scared me to death. And he goes, 'Hey, brother. What's up, Hogan?' He had that gleam in his eye and looked really healthy. He gained his weight back and he had a wedding ring on. I said, "Hey, Mach, what's up with the ring?" He said, 'Hey, just married my childhood sweetheart.'"

Hogan said that interaction took place just a few months before his death

"We talked on the phone a couple of times. I invited him over to have a barbeque, and really got back on track, which was cool. Later, I was with Lanny, his brother, at an independent wrestling show. He told me their mom wasn't doing so well with [Randy's father] Angelo passing away. So we had planned on having a barbeque at her house -- because I got along well with Randy's mom — and try to cheer her up. So, Lanny and I called Randy from the arena. Three days later, he had the heart attack. It was crazy."

