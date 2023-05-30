Here's How Hulk Hogan Feels About the WWE Merger

WWE is currently in the process of merging with The UFC to become TKO Group Holdings, a new company owned by Endeavor. The merger was announced back in early April after months of speculation over a potential WWE sale. If it goes through, it will create a scenario many wrestling fans thought they'd never see — Vince McMahon having a boss. Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on the deal in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Yes and no," Hogan said when asked if he was surprised about the deal (h/t Fightful). "Business-wise, the amount of money it generated for him, and where it's put him in this catbird position, up on this financial pedestal, I understand the security of it. Shocked that he would not be 24/7 involved with the business. That guy never stopped. It was seven days a week. I'd go to Monday Night Raw, and we'd have a post-production meeting at one o'clock in the morning after the show was over. I'd sneak back to my hotel, he'd be banging on my door at 2:30, 3:00, 'Come on, monster. Let's go work out.' Used to drive me crazy.

"Then he'd sleep for four hours and have another 20-hour day. It was like that every day. His plane, he had a big extended G4, I used to call it the slave ship. He talked me into going on it and flying to Monday Night Raw, then he'd never let me go home. 'Oh, come on back to New York for three days. We need to (go to). California for a day.' So I was surprised that he walked away from the lifestyle because that was him, he loved it," he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hogan made the bold proclamation of the money he'd be able to draw with Roman Reigns in his prime — "Well, he's got it figured out. A lot of people wrestle for 20 or 30 years, and they don't ever figure it out. You know, they're smart to the business, and they know, but they're really never figured it out. He's figured out as far as placement and timing goes and that slow, methodical cadence when you're in the ring. I don't know where you want to place him, you know, on Mount Rushmore's fall as far as the main event wrestler goes," Hogan said.

"But at the end of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him. Yeah, I could draw some serious money with them. If I was 40 years old, I could go back to Roman Reigns in my prime. I could draw some major money with him. That would be something," he added.