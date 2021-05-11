Humberto Carrillo Injury Update After Scary WWE Raw Botch

✖

A scary scene broke out during last night's Monday Night Raw when a match between Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo had to suddenly end over what looked like a serious injury. With Sheamus perched on the apron, Carrillo dove over the ropes and attempted to hit the United States Championship with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb, only for Sheamus to land on Carrillo's leg instead of the mat outside the ring. Carrillo immediately signaled to Sheamus and the referee that something was wrong, prompting the ref to end the match and declare Sheamus the winner.

Both PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer have since reported that Carrillo is "OK" following the match.

Oof, yikes and holy s—, and they replayed this Sunset Flip Powerbomb by Humberto Carrillo on Sheamus multiple times... brought to you by Army of the Dead pic.twitter.com/tDLNQRrBu5 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 11, 2021

"Humberto Carrillo is okay," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If he needed to wrestle tomorrow he could. They may do an injury angle out of it, they may not. He's fine, but that was not the planned finish."

Carrillo had been relegated to Main Event ever since October but looked to be finally getting another chance on Raw in recent weeks. After winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37, Sheamus decided to revive the United States Championship Open Challenge. He then put his own spin on it by not putting the title on the line and attacking his opponents before the bell, starting with Carrillo.

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with WrestleMania Backlash. Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)

As for WWE's summer schedule, the dates for the next three pay-per-views have been reported — Money in the Bank on June 20, Extreme Rules on July 18 and SummerSlam on Aug. 22. The first two are expected to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center, while SummerSlam is expected to be in an arena (yet to be determined) with live fans in attendance.