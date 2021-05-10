WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date Reportedly Finalized

✖

WWE has kept quiet about its pay-per-view schedule for this summer, but reports have dropped throughout the past few weeks regarding what shows will take place over the next few months. WrestleMania Backlash will take place this Sunday inside the Yuengling Center's ThunderDome setup, followed by Money in the Bank on June 20 and Extreme Rules on July 18. PWInsider dropped a new report on Monday stating that will be followed by SummerSlam on Aug. 22, and that its location still has not been determined.

Sports Illustrated reported last month that WWE's second-biggest annual show would take place in an arena in front of live fans. The company had tens of thousands of fans attend WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium last month, but WWE officials have repeatedly stated that episodes of Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views will not start touring again until the second half of 2021.

"Any plans? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned," WWE president Nick Khan told Variety shortly after WrestleMania. "But just know that once we're back on the road, we're on the road full time. We're not looking to do other one offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon."

Khan then mentioned during the latest investors' conference call that the company believes the shows returning to arenas will also help with television ratings.

"... As it relates to live events that [the audience] always matters to us. Our fans are our fourth wall, if you will," Khan said. "We know immediately from them what's working and what's not working. The ThunderDome was a phenomenal creation by the creative team here, but to get live fans and to get our performers in front of them, we yearn for that as much as our performers do. And we think it's going to have a direct impact on all parts of our business in an overwhelmingly positive way."

Here's what WWE has lined up for WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday: