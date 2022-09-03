NXT Faction Reunites at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's Clash at the Castle saw the surprise reunion of Imperium at the start of the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. Before the champ's official introduction, Ludwig Kaiser held a microphone on the entrance ramp and introduced Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner). Following Gunther's arrival, it was officially confirmed that Imperium had reunited. Aichner and Vinci brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch while Sheamus and Gunther had their staredown in the middle of the ring.

The faction, based on Gunther's previous group Ringkampf, first arrived in NXT UK in May 2019. Alexander Wolfe was added in shortly after their introduction and stuck around until his release in 2021. Kaiser and Aicher won the NXT Tag Team Championships twice while Gunther had his record-setting 870-day reign as NXT United Kingdom Champion. The group initially broke up earlier this year as Vinci broke off to be repackaged, while Gunther and Kaiser were called up to the SmackDown roster.

This story is developing...