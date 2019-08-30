WWE To Celebrate 40 Years of the Intercontinental Championship Next Week

WWE will celebrate a major anniversary of the Intercontinental Championship next week, marking 40 years since Pat Patterson became the first champion in 1979.

WWE will celebrate the milestone across social media and their digital platforms (WWE.com, WWE Network, and YouTube), and the company has announced a full schedule for the coming week which will feature special content running from Sunday, September 1st until Saturday, September 8th.

Check out the schedule below:

Intercontinental Championship 40th Anniversary Week on WWE’s digital platforms

On Sept. 1, 1979, Pat Patterson made history when he won a tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to become WWE’s first-ever Intercontinental Champion. Now, 40 years later, we honor the incredible legacy of this prestigious title, held by some of the most captivating Superstars in all of sports-entertainment.

Beginning Sunday, WWE’s digital platforms will kick off a weeklong celebration of WWE’s iconic workhorse title, carried proudly by the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock and The Ultimate Warrior.

Check out our full Intercontinental Championship 40th Anniversary Week schedule below.

Sunday, Sept. 1

WWE Playback with Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg

Join WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg as they relive Double J’s Intercontinental Championship defense against The Heartbreak Kid at WWE In Your House 2, a bout that kick-started Michaels’ third reign with the coveted title and signaled the end of the partnership between Jarrett and his then-Roadie.

20 matches that define the Intercontinental Title marathon event on WWE Network

Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder hosts a look back at 20 matches that define what the Intercontinental Title stands for, and the title bouts feature such memorable champions as Seth Rollins, The Rock and Randy Orton. The marathon begins streaming exclusively on WWE Network at 1 p.m. ET.

Monday, Sept. 2

WWE Top 10: Emotional Intercontinental Title victories

From Ricky Steamboat’s landmark victory over “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania III to Zack Ryder’s dream-come-true Show of Shows win 29 years later, capturing the Intercontinental Championship has a habit of bringing emotions to the surface for any Superstar. WWE Top 10 ranks the most heart-wrenching wins in the title’s history.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

The Intercontinental Championship: By the Numbers

Go inside the unique history of the Intercontinental Title like never before with this video highlighting the stats that make this championship one of the most sought-after prizes in sports-entertainment.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

WWE Pop Question: Intercontinental Title edition

WWE Pop Question asks the Superstars of today who they feel is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time … and some of their answers will surprise you.

The 8 most underrated Intercontinental Champions

Which bearers of the Intercontinental Title never got their rightful place in the spotlight? Which workhorses rarely come up in discussions about the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time? WWE.com gives eight unsung Intercontinental Champions the recognition they deserve.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Intercontinental Championship 40th anniversary roundtable with Randy Orton, Christian and The Miz

Cathy Kelley sits down with The Viper, Captain Charisma and The A-Lister to recap their own personal history with the Intercontinental Championship, their most memorable rivalries and matches involving the coveted prize and the title’s place in the annals of sports-entertainment. The roundtable begins streaming on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels at noon ET.

Friday, Sept. 6

20 matches that define the Intercontinental Title marathon event digital replay

If you missed WWE Network’s marathon of the 20 matches that defined the Intercontinental Title, catch the replay on WWE’s digital and social media platforms. The stream begins on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels at noon ET.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Editors’ Choice: 10 Superstars who will be Intercontinental Champion

Intercontinental Championship 40th Anniversary Week concludes with a look ahead to the future, as the WWE.com editorial staff predicts which competitors from WWE, NXT, NXT UKand 205 Live are destined to join the legendary Superstars to hold the prestigious title.