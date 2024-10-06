WWE: Is Raquel Rodriguez Aligning with Judgment Day at Bad Blood the Right Call?

Rhea Ripley finally got her hands on her current biggest rival Liv Morgan during their Women's World Championship match. Dominik Mysterio was shoved into a shark cage that dangled high above the ring to prevent him from interfering in their match. Of course that didn't stop him as he sneakily opened the door however he leaned so far over that he fell out of the cage and hung upside down. Ripley took great pleasure in watching him scream and squirm but as Morgan has always proclaimed, she's once again one step ahead of Ripley. A hooded Raquel Rodriguez appeared and attacked Ripley, choking her out and seemingly aligning with Judgment Day.

Raquel has been absent from WWE for quite a few months while battling health issues of her own that have severely limited her abilities to compete in a wrestling ring. While she was on a hot streak before her time off, she hasn't wrestled a match since February. Prior to that, it was clear at this year's Elimination Chamber that she was in pain. She appears to have gotten things under control now, and adding some female muscle to the Judgment Day to replace Ripley was definitely needed. Who better than Ripley's former best friend, Rodriguez?

Now that Ripley has her next feud decided, that begs the question: what's next for Liv Morgan? This whole entire story has hinged on taking everything from Ripley -- the title, Dom, her Judgment Day family -- and she has all of that. Despite being the Women's champion on the red brand she isn't regularly defending the championship at all. Of course, this win wasn't even definitive as she retained by disqualification.

So if they run things back after this, Ripley losing yet again would just be a complete head scratcher. For Morgan, there's no shortage of women she could go after next. Dom's involvement in the feud also hasn't helped much, as things became much more about him than the championship. Ripley should care more about getting the title back that she was forced to vacate instead of her former on-screen partner.

What are your thoughts on Raquel siding with Judgment Day? Should Ripley have won or lost tonight?