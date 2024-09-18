WWE's Rhea Ripley Reveals Emotional Reaction to the Judgment Day Split

Judgment Day has been one of WWE's key stables over the last several years. Founded by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the group has gone through several waves of changes. Despite that, some of the core has always remained. That all changed over the summer when Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio turned on the original members Ripley and Priest. They have been feuding ever since, and will go against each other once more this October at WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Ripley isn't shying away from her initial reaction to the breakup as she was in the group for over two years.

"The Judgment Day was really family to me; It really was. It helped my career so much more than I can actually put into words 'cause I feel like that was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there in front of the crowd." Ripley told The Wrestling Classic. "I had the boys that I could fall back on, so it was really emotional for me. I saw something come out about Judgment Day members, a specific one crying back stage after everything. I'm not ashamed of it, that was me. I was upset. I was like the last two and a half years of my life is going to be like ... it's changed now; I can't go back to that. They were my boys, they were my family, and it was really sad."

While Ripley and Priest have been exiled from the group, it still moves along with Balor, Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Ripley will soon get her revenge on the champ for taking everything from her (as she promised Rhe she would). The two longtime friends have found solace in each other and have since formed their own team, the "Terror Twins," a name coined by Pat McAfee on WWE commentary.

