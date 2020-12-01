Update on Jeff Hardy Following Scary WWE Raw Spot

✖

A scary scene broke out during this week's Monday Night Raw. During the Symphony of Destruction Match between Elias and Jeff Hardy, the latter stood on the top turnbuckle and hit a Swanton Bomb onto "The Drifter," who was sprawled out across a table outside the ring. Hardy connected with his finisher but smacked the back of his head against the steel steps as he landed. Fans were concerned as he repeatedly checked for injuries while the referee made the three count, even though he didn't seem to be bleeding.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported later in the evening that Hardy is reportedly okay following the match.

All indications are that Jeff Hardy was fine after tonight's spot. I've asked about Elias, too, since the landing was rough. I haven't heard back on that front — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 1, 2020

Despite his age (43) and lengthy career of performing high-risk moves, Hardy hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2020. Back in September he took part in a wild triple threat ladder match with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn at Clash of Champions, one that saw him take the nastiest bumps of the match.

"That [match] was so stressful before it actually started flowing in motion and it looked like after it was over, I mean, I was really proud of it, but in the moment it was really chaotic," Hardy told ComicBook in an interview several weeks after that title bout. "That's kind of the beauty behind it as well, because A.J. Styles and Sami are just awesome entertainers, pro wrestlers, storytellers, all that. Just being in the mix with them, was just incredible. But yeah, I think I've got a few more, but I can't put a number on it, it's kind of one of those things, kind of, when the time, when the opportunity arrives, I'm just all for it."