Jeff Hardy Pitches Awesome Idea for Match With Bray Wyatt

✖

Jeff Hardy made a number of revelations during the latest episode of After The Bell. The former WWE Champion described his current run with the company as his "last chance," and on top of saying he wants his final match to be with Brock Lesnar, he discussed getting one last run as either WWE or Universal Champion. He also brought up the idea of taking part in a Firefly Fun House Match with Bray Wyatt, similar to what Wyatt did with John Cena back at WrestleMania 36.

"I would love to do something with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, I have some crazy, cool ideas," Hardy said. [h/t Fightful for transcript]. "Back when we did The Hardy Show, we had this thing called the Y? LightZone that spoofed Twilight Zone. What if [Wyatt] beat me, took me under the ring, and all of a sudden I'm in the Fun House, but it's a black & white TV and I'm in the Twilight Zone. [My wife] Beth said, 'What if it was the Flylight Zone? And you could try to get out of the TV?' I'm excited about crazy creativity like that that you can pitch and not be afraid to be open-minded and creative."

While Wyatt had a lengthy program with Matt Hardy, which included a Hardy Compound Match, a run as Raw Tag Team Champions and a storyline that continued all the way up through Matt's recent "Free The Delete" YouTube series, the same can't be said for Jeff. With the exception of Jeff's cameo during the "Ultimate Deletion" and a backstage segment where the pair embraced after WrestleMania 34, the two haven't really crossed paths. Wyatt recently caused John Cena to disappear after beating him inside The Firefly Fun House, and has since turned his attention back to getting the WWE Universal Championship from Braun Strowman.

Would you be interested in a Universal Championship match between Wyatt and Hardy? Let us know down in the comments!

WWE next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday. Here is the show's full card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Th Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.