WWE’s Jey Uso Storms SmackDown to Confront Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa brought The Bloodline to the ring and decided to celebrate their big win from last week, which had them attacking Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to close out SmackDown. Sikoa was happy to take some more jabs at Reigns and Jimmy, but his celebration was cut short by the Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, who hit the ring to confront his little brother. Sikoa took issue with that name, but still said Jey and Roman were welcome in The Bloodline as long as they acknowledged him. That’s when Jey told Jacob Fatu that he would kick his ass if he kept staring at him like that, and Sikoa had to hold Fatu back from an immediate throwdown. Jey closed things out by saying the next time they met, it would be a different story.

Main Event Jey

During their opening promo, Sikoa then took more shots at them and said Reigns would need to come to the ring to acknowledge him, and then brought up that Jey shot Jimmy down and didn’t want anything to do them either. That’s when the crowd erupted, as Jey’s music hit and the Intercontinental Champion came through the crowd to the ring. Sikoa gave him the go-ahead to finish his entrance with the crowd, but Jey had something to say.

“What’s up little brother? It’s been a minute. I promise, I’m not out here to fight you. Cause at the end of the day, I still care about you. You still my little brother. Look, Jimmy and Roman ain’t here yet, so I came out here to talk to you, one on one, Uce to Uce. Think about what you doing. Think about what you doing to the family. Think about what you doing to The Bloodline,” Uso said.

“Don’t nobody got bigger issues with Roman than I do, but dividing the family like this ain’t it. I left. I left the family I left to be my own man. I left to Raw. I became the Intercontinental Champion little brother,” Uso said. “But look tho. Fighting over the Ula Fala though is not it. That right there is earned, not taken. You know better. But if you want to end Roman’s power, then do it. Just don’t divide the family while you do it.”

“Are you done wasting my time? You come out here, yeet yeet. Who said anything about diving the family? I’m trying to unite the family,” Sikoa said. “And stop calling me your little brother. I’m your Tribal Chief now, and I’ll always have a place for you and Roman in my Bloodline, but all you have to do is acknowledge me. You see, I don’t want you to follow Jimmy’s footsteps because look where it got him. So are you in, or are you out?”

“Look, if what you’re saying is true, and you trying to unite our bloodline, then why did you have to go and get them? Why did you have to get them? Tama, Tonga. Why you have to go get Jacob? There’s a reason we stayed away from them,” Uso said before looking at Fatu and saying, “And if you keep staring at me like that, I’m going to knock your ass out! Forget that, I’m not here for that. Next time I see you Uce, it’s going to be different. Yeet.”

We'll have to wait and see what happens next, but for right now, Jey is still not joining up with any Bloodline reunion.