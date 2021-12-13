Jimmy Rave, Former Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor Star, Dead at 39

News broke on Monday that James Guffey, better known in the pro wrestling world as Jimmy Rave, died on Sunday. Debuting in 1999, the Georgia native was best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling. While the press release announcing his passing did not confirm a cause of death, it did mention Guffey’s struggles with drug addiction. Due to infections, he was required to have both his left arm and both legs amputed within the last two years. He announced his leg amputations in a Twitter thread back in October, writing at the time, “Apparently it’s time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I’ve had a history w/this and would cancel shows often due to this condition. I don’t know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadnt been to shows for so long. So where did someone see me do something? *I* have ALWAYS been honest with my past. *I* went on podcast n interviews being super candid.

“Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved,” he added. “It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I’ve gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did.”

Wrestlers and fans quickly took to social media to pay their respects after the news broke. Stay tuned for more details on the situation as they become available.

Ok this sucks

Kailah helped write it pic.twitter.com/WfY7v8uQ6g — Bill Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) December 13, 2021

RIP my brother! Jimmy Rave 🙏🏻 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 13, 2021

Sad RIP Jimmy Rave https://t.co/tzRFy6DCg7 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 13, 2021

Sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave. A talented performer and person who deserved better in this life. Condolences to his friends and family including his 2 children. Rest in Peace. — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave — Commissar Warhorse (@JPWARHORSE) December 13, 2021

The first time I saw Jimmy Rave was his fun tag team in TNA named Rock N Rave Infection with @LanceHoyt & @hemmepowered. pic.twitter.com/IEpxo9sJjG — Ten Count Media (@SteveTenCount) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 13, 2021

