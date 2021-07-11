Report: Possible Reason Why WWE Has Not Pulled Jimmy Uso From TV

✖

Jimmy Uso was arrested in Pensacola, Florida on Monday night for DUI after reportedly blowing a .205 in a breathalyzer test after being pulled over for speeding and running a red light. WWE has yet to release an official statement on the matter and Uso appeared on this week's Friday Night SmackDown multiple times for segments involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Edge, and the Mysterios. And other than a passing comment from Jey, there was no mention of the incident.

This, unfortunately, was not the first time Uso had found himself in legal trouble. He was charged with a DUI in 2011, arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2013, took a plea deal with prosecutors and plead no contest in interfering with a government employee in 2019 (after his wife was pulled over by police in Detroit) and was arrested in DUI again in 2019 but was later found to be not guilty.

Dave Meltzer explained the situation on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, saying, "There is stuff in the plans that they feel is far too important and they don’t want it screwed up and that’s the answer." He then went on to speculate over whether or not Reigns defended him or if WWE didn't want to "screw up" their future plans for Reigns' Universal Championship reign. The episode saw The Usos officially realign with Reigns, then talked about beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become seven-time tag team champions.

Reigns' title reign has already eclipsed 300 days and he's rumored to be in future programs with John Cena (this year's SummerSlam) and Dwayne Johnson (either WrestleMania 38 or 39). He'll take on Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view one week from today.

Check out the full card for Money in the Bank below. The show will mark the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place in front of live fans since March 2020.