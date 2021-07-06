WWE Officials Reportedly Furious After Jimmy Uso's Latest Arrest

✖

News broke on Tuesday morning that WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso has once again been arrested for DUI on Monday evening. Neither Uso nor WWE have officially released a statement on the situation as of now, though @WrestleVotes did have a pair of sources within the company relay how officials reacted to the news. The account wrote, "I've spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few 'high level people in power' are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn't a mistake or bad luck. It's personal judgment. Not good."

Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, has had a number of legal issues in the past. He was arrested for DUI in September 2011, then was arrested again two years later for violating his probation while driving with a suspended license. Then in 2019 he was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice in Detroit after his wife, Naomi, was pulled over while driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He pleaded no contest and wound up paying a fine. Then in June 2019 he was arrested near Pensacola (where the latest arrest took place) for DUI but was eventually found not guilty. Following that 2019 arrest, both of the Usos were kept off television for roughly half a year.

The multi-time tag team champion had been off WWE television for over a year while rehabbing a knee injury suffered at WrestleMania 36. He now finds himself in Roman Reigns' storyline on SmackDown, which resulted in him getting battered with a steel chair by Edge at the end of last week's episode.

On the subject of Uso's cousin, Reigns recently spoke with the Cheap Heat Podcast and was asked if there was anyone in WWE right now he felt he could pass the torch to someday. "The Tribal Chief" could not name anyone.

"There ain't nobody, man, and it's no — I could say my favorite number two, Drew, he's my favorite number two," Reigns said. "There's a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, it really don't matter. They're under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares at this point? I mean, how strong of a number two do you want to be, and at this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre."

"So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he's the one guy I think that has captivated my attention in that manner," he added. "But at the same time, he ain't there. And it's only because I'm still here, so solid, within my foothold, my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can't even think about it now. But I mean, John [Cena] needed somebody to come in, so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that. But there's just nobody at this point."