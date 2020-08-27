Jimmy Uso Gives an Update on His Injury, When He'll Return to WWE Television

✖

Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury back at WrestleMania 36, and as a result, The Usos have been unable to compete as a tag team for the majority of 2020. The six-time tag team champion appeared alongside his brother, Jey, on a recent episode of the Table Talk podcast, and explained the timetable for his return with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von. Uso stated, "A lot of the guys that have been hurt, it's just hard to turn off. It's hard when you get home. You are moving so much that it's hard to turn off; it's just hard. My wife [Naomi] tells me I need to stop worrying and stop watching SmackDown or Raw and just turn it off. So, I've been trying to do that and just hang out.

"I don't like hospitals," he continued (h/t Wrestling Inc.) "I don't like doctors, I don't even take medicine. I don't like any of it, so to sit there and have to go under with the whole gown on having surgery - yeah, I tore the ACL and now we're looking at January. Hopefully, we're back and ready to roll."

He then explained how he tore his ACL during the triple threat ladder match with John Morrison and Kofi Kingston.

"It was the first minute at WrestleMania," Uso said. "I tore my ACL within the first minute. I had no idea! All I knew was I went down and I jumped off the ladder from 4 feet. I landed on the mat, and that's how I blew my ACL. Out of all the crazy things we have done in the past decade in WWE, I get hurt from falling 4 feet off a ladder. Man, I was pissed!

"I knew something was wrong," Jimmy continued. "I had torn it clean out. I found out two days later that it was an ACL tear. I thought there was just no way, because I finished the match. It was a 30-minute match and we were jumping off ladders. When I watched it back, I tore it within the first minute, so all of that other stuff was on a bum leg, and I have a hard time watching it. I get goosebumps just talking about it."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Payback, takes place this Sunday. Check out the card (so far) below:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (No Holds Barred)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks and Bayly vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

