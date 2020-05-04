WWE's Jimmy Uso Suffers Knee Injury, Out Six-to-Nine Months

The Usos' return to the Friday Night SmackDown tag team division has been cut short, as Jimmy Uso will reportedly be out of action for up to nine months with a knee injury. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the injury happened in early April when Uso competed in the triple threat ladder match with Kofi Kingston and John Morrison for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36.

Due to legal issues, the pair had been kept off television for the latter half of 2019, and returned in January to help Roman Reigns during his feud with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Uso was arrested twice in 2019, first in February for getting in a dispute with a police officer in Detroit, and then in July after getting pulled over near Pensacola, Florida, for a DUI.

Following the Reigns-Corbin feud, the pair turned their attention to winning back the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, coming up short in a six-team title match at Elimination Chamber. The pair have held tag team championship gold six times in WWE and still hold the record for most combined days with the SmackDown tag titles at 380 days. However their last reign ended in April 2019 when they lost to the Hardy Boyz on SmackDown days after WrestleMania 35.

WWE has refrained from commenting on either man's legal issues in the past beyond statements saying they are "responsible for their own actions. Jey was previously arrested for a DUI in early 2018 in Texas.

WWE next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place this Sunday. Here is the show's full card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Th Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.