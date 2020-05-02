WWE SmackDown Ratings Down Again, Viewership Sets New Low

As has been the theme in recent weeks, WWE SmackDown on FOX saw its ratings decline again with Friday night's broadcast. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown drew an average of less than two million viewers for the first time since the show moved to FOX back in October. Overall, SmackDown drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on Friday night based off a first hour viewership of 1.941 million viewers and a second hour viewership of 1.896 million viewers. Last week's show drew an average of 2.005 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.50 rating, tying last week's broadcast for the lowest key demo rating since the show moved to FOX. That number ranked fifth place for the night across network television on Friday evening.

In the 18-34 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.20 rating in the overnights, the lowest the show has done in that demographic so far. This tied for sixth place on the night across network television. Last week, the show did a 0.30 among 18-34 year olds.

For reference, SmackDown owned both the 18-34 and 18-49 ratings demographics for the first several months of its FOX run, nearly always finishing in first place in both across network competition. However, the show has seen a free fall when it comes to its ratings in recent weeks despite more people being stuck at home watching television during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week's SmackDown featured both a women's and men's qualifying match for the Money In The Bank ladder matches taking place at the PPV next weekend, including Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event position. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was also on the show this week, and Daniel Bryan took on King Corbin during the first hour of the broadcast.

