WWE: Could a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Match Happen?

John Cena will return to action for WWE at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event on Sept. 8 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India. He'll return to Friday Night SmackDown the week prior, and while it hasn't even been confirmed if this show will air live it does open the door for Cena to face off against some of WWE's biggest current stars. That announcement was followed by Cody Rhodes hosting a Reddit AMA in which he was asked about potentially facing Cena in a one-on-one bout before the 16-time world champion officially retires. The pair shared the ring plenty of times when Rhodes was in the Legacy faction, but they've only wrestled one-on-one three times and the last match was in January 2013.

"I asked John if he does one more...to consider the match. If not though, I'm blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past," Rhodes wrote.

John Cena on His Current In-Ring Ability

Cena's most recent match opened WrestleMania 39 back in April when he lost a United States Championship match against Austin Theory. He later reflected on the match in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena said. "That's another thing that I learned from those veterans. At the time, guys like Eddie (Guerrero) would just risk so much [just in the name of not] giving the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel, I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally, when I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there.

"I'm at a point where everything I have, in comparison to the bar that's been set... what I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39. That's what I feel confident that I can deliver, and that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE. Sports entertainment has raised the bar and I'm humble enough to say that's awesome because you're supposed to leave it better than you found it," he continued.

WWE's 2023 Premium Live Event Schedule

WWE has four premium live events left for the remainder of 2023. That includes Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (Sept. 2), Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), a yet-to-be-named Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 4 and the annual Survivor Series show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois on Nov. 25.