WWE's John Cena to Deliver 2020 Graduation Address by Reading Dr. Seuss

✖

With the quarantine pandemic sending many students home early, graduation ceremonies across the country will have to take place virtually in the coming weeks. Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children's Books have decided to launch a new campaign to help the graduating class of 2020 with the "Oh, the Places You'll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration," which will feature 16-time WWE Champion John Cena as the keynote speaker. On top of giving a speech to the graduating class, Cena will read from the famous children's book.

Fans can watch Cena give the speech live on May 1 via his Twitter page and the event's dedicated Facebook pageThe event will be used to help promote the 30th anniversary of the book's release, which the publisher refers to as a "perennial graduation gift."

The WWE Superstar and The Suicide Squad star has dipped into the world of children's books before, releasing his first book in the Elbow Grease series in 2018.

Cena's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36, where he was forced to relive his greatest career failures inside Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House before the The Fiend caused him to disappear.

"It [the generation] needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's just a state of where everything is now. Which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself. Where in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star," Cena said. "Like I've said before I don't know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience — even if they liked the guy last week — is to say, 'F— you, you're not going to tell me who I like!' So the audience is also tipping the scales of this not being able to happen."

"Universal popularity will never happen because someone will see it and get onto it and be like, 'He seems to be getting popular, let's stop this right now. Or, 'She's getting popular, let's change this right now,'" he continued. "And I've seen it happen with guys that are really darlings of that underground crew make it, and then as soon as they make it,the rug is pulled out from under them."

Days before the match aired, Cena gave a highly-insightful interview with Corey Graves on After The Bell, where he discussed the challenges the current generation of wrestlers face.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.