WWE Is Now Selling The John Cena Legacy Championship For an Insane Price

John Cena's Legacy Championship is officially on sale at WWE Shop, but fans will have to pay a pretty penny if they want their hands on one of the 500 championship belts. WWE started making high-quality limited legacy and signature series championships for some of its biggest stars in recent years, with Cena's getting unveiled back in June on the same week as the celebration of his 20 years in the WWE. It is now confirmed that the title has a price tag of $1,000 and includes the title, a sweatband set, a rally towel and a specialty box.

Details of the championship include 16 gems in the center plate to represent Cena's 16 world championship reigns. The title is also a spinner belt, reminiscent of the WWE and United States Championships he redesigned in his early years with the company.

WWE have finally released the John Cena legacy championship title in honor of his 20 year anniversary.



$1000 as listed on their website. pic.twitter.com/1atX49TsPn — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 30, 2022

"Celebrate 20 years since the debut of one of the most legendary figures in all of the WWE by grabbing this John Cena Legacy Championship Collector's Title Belt, including an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set. The gems in the spinning plate represent the 16 World Championship titles that Cena gained during his time dominating the WWE. Many of the graphics of the belt pay homage to iconic career moments, such as 'U Can't C Me.' Any true fan of 'The Doctor Of Thuganomics' will have this piece proudly displayed in their fan cave," the official description reads. WWE also has a replica of Cena's spinner US Championship and Signature Series WWE Championship, which go for $449 and $499 respectively.

Cena's last televised match took place at SummerSlam 2021 where he failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the end of the "Summer of Cena." His last WWE appearance took place on the June 27 episode of Raw, where he thanked fans for their two decades of support. He also admitted that he wouldn't know when his next match would be, despite then-United States Champion Theory openly pushing for one at SummerSlam in late July. That show came and went without any involvement from Cena.

Will you fork up a thousand dollars for one of these new championship titles? Have you purchased any of the other legacy championships? Let us know down in the comments!