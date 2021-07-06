John Cena Says Vin Diesel, Other F9 Actors Would Be Great in WWE

✖

Between John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Fast & Furious franchise has found plenty of success adding former WWE stars into its cast. Cena recently sat down with Vice to promote the release of F9 and was asked which of his co-stars from the film he thinks would find the most success in the world of pro wrestling. Cena immediately gave the nod to Vin Diesel as the two are estranged brothers in the film and get into some intense fight scenes.

"So, we're going to start with the easiest one: Vin Diesel. That name already says it all. He literally could be a WWE champion tomorrow," Cena said. "I think you have to have something that sort of encapsulates your persona, or provides the audience with guidance based on first impressions. Vin is in great physical condition, and the way he operates in fights — I would know firsthand! — he's very forward and he's got the torque and power of a Diesel truck. So I honestly think that's a fitting name. You wouldn't have to change a thing.

"The whole cast of F9 are kind of like WWE superstars in their own right," he continued. "The movie is kind of built for that, and I think that's one of the interesting things about the franchise. You look at both entities — WWE being globally successful and Fast & Furious being globally successful — they kind of stick to their core but aren't afraid to expand. They're very similar."

He then moved on to rapper and WWE fan Cardi B, who makes a surprise cameo in the film.

"Cardi B would be a hell of a WWE superstar too. What I admire most about her is she is authentically herself — through good, bad and indifferent — and I think that's an admirable quality," Cena said. "To have enough confidence and love in yourself to be yourself in any given situation, I think that's very impressive. She's so identifiable as Cardi B, it would be tough for her to be anyone else. It's not like Cardi B goes to record a track and then she's a different person outside the studio — she's always Cardi B. Cardi, Ludacris and Tyrese could all have their own entrance music!"

He also pitched idea of Tyrese Gibson (pointing out how his character and Roman Reigns share the same first name), Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Michael Rooker.