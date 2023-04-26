Here's What John Cena Did With the Custom Air Force 1s He Wore For WrestleMania 39

John Cena stepped back inside a WWE ring earlier this month to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 inside SoFi Stadium. And while the 16-time world champion has worn a variety of sneakers for his big matches over the years, he went with a noticeably different look for his latest match by rocking a pair of custom Air Force 1s designed after the Kowloon restaurant located in Boston's North Shore. While Cena poked fun at the shoes being the reason for his loss against Theory, he still took the time to autograph the shoes and give them to Kowloon's owner.

Cena's upcoming film projects include Fast X, Snafu, Barbie, Coyote v. Acme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Vacation Friends 2, Argylle and Ricky Stanicky. While not confirmed, he's rumored for a match at SummerSlam this August against Logan Paul.

Cena talked with Chris Hardwick back in 2021 about when he'll fully retire from wrestling, saying, "If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."