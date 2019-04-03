WWE John Cena “You Can’t See Me” Funko Pop is Back in Stock

It’s pretty safe to say that the John Cena “You Can’t See Me” figure is the best WWE Pop Funko has ever produced. Many of you might see a blank space above, but we can assure you that a see-through John Cena Funko Pop is there.

True to form, the invisible John Cena Funko Pop launched as an Amazon exclusive back in January, but after a short while, it was nowhere to be found. Fortunately, it’s back and available to pre-order right here for $12.99 with shipping slated for April 15th. Grab the Pop before it…disappears again.

Note that Rick Flair, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista Pop figures were also announced at the same time as the John Cena Pop. Those figures are available to order (or backorder) right here.

On a related note, Amazon also recently secured an exclusive on The Man Becky Lynch Funko Pop figure, which is available to pre-order here for $10.99 with shipping slated for August 9th. The official description reads:

“WWE Superstar, The Man, Becky Lynch, as an exclusive pop! Vinyl from Funko. The long awaited debut of Becky Lynch in pop! Format is finally here, Just in time for the road to wrestlemania! This pop! Features the Irish “lass-kicker” As a 3. 75 inch figure in her iconic, The Man shirt. The pop! Comes in a window box display. Make sure to secure yours today, and be sure to check out the other WWE figures by Funko. Collect them all!”

