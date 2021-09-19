WWE’s Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Share Ultrasound of Baby Boy

WWE NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae posted their baby’s gender reveal video earlier this week, confirming that the two would be having a baby boy. LeRae then took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share photos of the baby’s ultrasound, joking that he’s posing just like Adam Cole by pointing his thumb at himself. Gargano and LeRae both took part in the first episode of the revamped NXT (NXT 2.0) on Tuesday, helping Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis get married.

LeRae won her first championship in her WWE career earlier this year when she and Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Gargano then talked with ComicBook about how proud he was of her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah. I’ve seen everything she has done. I’ve seen all the hard work she’s put in, and I wrote that tweet out over that message about how no one is more deserving than Candice LeRae and I firmly do believe that” Gargano said. “I’ve been really lucky to have a lot of success in NXT, but one of the main things I needed to see happen, I wanted to see happen, one of the things I thought deserved to happen after everything she’s done, all the hard work she’s put in, not just in NXT, but her entire career, that validation for her of holding a title in NXT, holding a title in WWE, that was really special. Not just for her, but for me as well.”

“But I think she, for my money, is one of the best to ever do it. So to now see her get that validation of holding a title, it means the world to me, man. It’s so cool to see and it’s so not just deserving, but she earned that thing,” Gargano said. “For everything she’s done not just in the ring, but behind the scenes, all the struggles she’s gone through just to get to that moment, I just had to keep reminding her, ‘Please just enjoy this. Enjoy this while you have it, because it doesn’t last forever. And I just want you to enjoy the moment because you have earned this thing.’ And like I said, it’s not just for The Way, but as me being Johnny Gargano, husband, it’s so cool.”