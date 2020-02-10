Jon Jones Says It’s Inevitable He’ll Work With WWE

UFC star Jon Jones once again retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night with a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Though he’s had his fair share of controversies in recent years, Jones remains one of the UFC’s biggest names with his outspoken attitude, highlight-reel knockouts and dominant reigns as world champion. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, “Bones” was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of other MMA and combat sport stars and start doing business with the WWE. Jones said that the idea feels like an inevitable business deal.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones said. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” he later added. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

WWE has seen its fair share of MMA stars make the jump to wrestling in recent years, including Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Matt Riddle and Cain Velasquez. And of course there’s reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who made his name in the WWE before moving over to the UFC and becoming UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Last August the idea of a Jones vs. Lesnar fight started floating around on social media.

“I hope he does return. I know he said he was retired, but I think the one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it will happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones,” Kurt Angle said during an interview with Ariel Helwani. “I think that would be an extraordinary fight. They are very different. Their sizes are completely opposite, but Brock’s a freak. He might not win all of his fights, and he may not be the more polished fighter, but he is an incredible athlete.”

Jones responded by tweeting, “Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him.”

Leading up to Saturday’s fight, Jones teased a move to UFC’s heavyweight division.

“I’ve been going against heavyweights my whole life,” Jones told the New York Post. “My brother is one of the best heavyweights in New York State wrestling history and I would wrestle him every day in high school. I’ve trained with many great heavyweights for years, so I’m very comfortable going against guys that are bigger and stronger than me.

“I guess all the questions I would have to answer is how am I going to do with the weight gain and all that type of stuff. There are just a lot of factors that I’m not familiar with that would probably motivate me.”