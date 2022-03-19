WWE Just Made a Change to Women’s Tag Team Titles Match at WrestleMania

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown features some Monday Night Raw crossover, as Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan came to SmackDown to face Naomi and Sasha Banks in a prelude to their Triple Threat Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. It was Banks and Morgan in the ring first, but Naomi tagged in quickly and then Banks tagged back in as they knocked Morgan down to the mat. Morgan then got in Banks face and she was met with a chop after an impressive series of counters and evasions, and then Morgan rolled up Banks but she kicked out.

Banks then rolled up Morgan but Morgan kicked out and then they met with dropkicks in the middle of the ring and Banks looked impressed. She reached out her hand but then used that to send Morgan into the corner to get attacked by Naomi. Naomi was knocked down and that gave Morgan the opening to tag Ripley in, who promptly hit Naomi with a huge dropkick and went for a pin, but Naomi kicked out.

Naomi was back on her feet and locked Ripley in a hold, but Ripley got free and caught Naomi up top, but Naomi managed to tag in Banks while she was up there. She evaded and drew Ripley in only for Banks to kick her in the head.

Banks sent Ripley flying to the corner and then tried to lift her up, but Ripley picked her up instead and held her for what seemed like forever before delivering a Vertical Suplex into a pin attempt, but Banks kicked out. Ripley tagged in Morgan and Ripley then slingshotted her into Banks before going for a pin, but Banks kicked out.

Banks bought herself some space and tagged in Naomi, and then Morgan sent both Banks and Naomi over the ropes to the ground. Then Ripley tagged in and dove through both stars, doing even more damage to them on the ground.

Back in the ring, Ripley lifted up Naomi but she fought out of it and then hit a Springboard Kick on Ripley to buy her some time. Ripley and Naomi both reached their partners and Banks caught Morga’s leg and kicked her hard. Then double knees followed in the corner and she went to the second rope and hit a Meteora into a pin attempt, but Morgan kicked out.

Morgan hit a big kick and tagged Ripley in, who hit Banks with a huge move and went for the pin, but Banks kicked out. Then she went for a Riptide but Banks got away and tagged in Naomi, and they hit a splash and a Moonsault and went for the pin only to have Morgan break it up at the last minute. Then sent Morgan out of the ring and Banks tagged in, and they picked up Ripley onto the top rope.

They teamed up and went to lift Ripley, but Morgan lifted them and they all slammed into the mat. Then all of a sudden Natalya and Shayna Baszler invaded the match and caused havoc, attacking everyone. Carmella and Queen Vega, who sat in on commentary, then jumped into the ring and eventually everyone was down except for Natalya, Baszler, Carmella, and Natalya, who stared each other down. Natalya pointed to the WrestleMania sign, indicating that they plan on getting in on the Tag Title match at the biggest show of the year.

After the match, Sonya Deville talked to Natalya and Baszler about what they did and said she loved it. She then made it official, entering them into the Women’s Tag Team Championships match at WrestleMania.