Watch: Kane Remembers Hilariously Avoiding Disaster at WWE Tribute to the Troops

Glenn Jacobs, better known in the professional wrestling world as Kane, sat down with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin this week for an interview. The topic of Tribute to the Troops came up at one point, as WWE confirmed on Wednesday morning that the annual special would be returning to television and airing on FOX in early December. He only ever wrestled at three Tribute to the Troops show throughout his career, but "The Big Red Monster" still had some fun memories about the event.

"My favorite [memory] is actually not one that is good for me. Remember how I used to wear that welder's mask when I'd come out? It almost led to my demise in Norfolk during Tribute to the Troops, because I walked out... for my entrace with Daniel Bryan and the entire arena was much darker than usual. It was a different setup than we normally have. The lights were down and when I went to step onto the ramp to head down to the ring I was actually several feet away from the ramp and I was about to have an eight-foot plunge. Luckily, at the last second, I was able to jump over onto the ramp and make it to the ring safely."

The event Kane was referring to was the 2012 Tribute to the Troops, where he teamed with Daniel Bryan (Team Hell No was still a thing at the time) and R-Truth to beat 3MB. He said the clip of his near-fall never made air, but Vince McMahon reveled in showing it to everyone the following day.

