Kane Names His Favorite WWE Matches With The Undertaker

Kane's history in the WWE has been linked to The Undertaker since Day One when he arrived during the first Hell in a Cell Match at Badd Blood: In Your House in October 1997. In the decades since then the pair have been bitter rivals while competing in more than 300 matches together. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kane (real Glenn Jacobs) listed off his two favorite matches with "The Phenom" — their first encounter at WrestleMania 14 and their Inferno Match at Unforgiven 1998.

"WrestleMania 14 match was special because it was my first WrestleMania," Kane explained. "To be there against The Undertaker in that spot as the culmination of this storyline was a dream come true. Fast forward to the next month and it's the Inferno match. I think a lot of people thought the WrestleMania match would be the end as far as Kane was concerned. And if I would be around for a while, I'd probably be dropped down the card. We then have this even bigger spectacle at the next pay-per-view in the Inferno match. The first time anything like this had been done in WWE. I actually thought it was one of our best matches from a technical standpoint. I would pick the Inferno match as a fan, but for me emotionally, the WrestleMania match was my favorite."

He also mentioned his favorite moment in the build-up to their WrestleMania match, when he interfered in The Undertaker's Casket Match with Shawn Michaels at the 1998 Royal Rumble.

"It was right before Royal Rumble where it was Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels in the casket match," he said. "I ended up putting Undertaker in the casket and setting it on fire. The week before that we had teased Undertaker and Kane coming together. DX was attacking Undertaker in State College, PA [on Raw]. It appears we were going to put our differences aside and reunite. The crowd was so into it I had goosebumps. Then of course there was the big swerve and the next thing you know I put Undertaker out of action for a few months. Being able to do all that stuff and take our time with that story. No matter what came after, that was the money right there."

Kane is expected to appear at Survivor Series on Nov. 22 as part of The Undertaker's "final farewell."