WWE Raw Star Changes Up Their Look Again

Days after a report dropped that Karrion Kross would be undergoing another character alteration on the Monday Night Raw roster, the former NXT Champion posted photos to social media on Wednesday showing that he had started to let his hair grow back. @WrestleVotes wrote earlier this week, “Source states WWE is shifting Karrion Kross’ character once again. Plan is for him to be more of a ‘psycho’ yet still ‘calm & cool.’ As of now the helmet stays, but for whatever reason, still no Scarlett. Presentation of entrance including theme music set to change as well.” Kross has not wrestled on Raw since late September.

Since his debut on Raw earlier this year, Kross’ presentation has noticeably changed from his days in NXT. For starters, he hasn’t had manager and real-life fiancee Scarlett by his side despite her accompanying him to the ring for every NXT match. He’s also started wearing gear and a helmet resembling a gladiator, though it’s been widely met with ridicule from fans.

Kross talked about his transition to the Red Brand in an interview with ComicBook earlier this month.

“It’s a completely different experience in the way that the show runs. The CWC, the day felt, in terms of how the show was laid out, felt very premeditated in terms of the direction we knew we were going to be going and everything was spaced out with time allotted. It just felt more concrete whereas with Raw, there are so many moving parts and a lot of things that are changing moment to moment. Being able to adapt and change on the fly, I don’t want to necessarily say it was hard, it’s more fun. I enjoy stuff like that and don’t mind pressure whatsoever. Sometimes when you’re backstage, certain things like time stuff gets extended or cut or things like that. For me, it’s been really fun,” Kross said. “I don’t necessarily know if I observe the transition from NXT to Raw as necessarily hard or easy, it’s just in general a really cool learning experience. To see how many people in comparison to CWC to Raw in terms of staff, there are wires around the entire place. How many people come together every Monday to put that show together from the ground up is incredible. It’s very inspiring to see that many people working on that show. That’s how I observe all of it. It is a totally different experience.”