Karrion Kross Injured During His NXT Championship Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

Karrion Kross won the NXT Championship by defeating Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the new champ did not leave the match unscathed. Triple H confirmed in his post-show press conference after the show that Kross had seemingly suffered a separated shoulder during the match, and would be getting an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. "The Game" said, "I wish I could say, as good as he is at his job, I wish I could say that [he was just selling]. I'm going to have to find out. We'll get him an MRI and everything. Right now it looks like he separated his shoulder."

Kross was on the fast-track to stardom the moment he arrived in WWE. He made his in-ring debut for NXT back on May 6, then picked up his first TakeOver victory by making quick work of Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He then turned his attention to Lee, viciously attacking Dominick Dijakovic in order to get the then-champion's attention.

We'll update you on Kross' condition as more information becomes available.

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Kross talked about the inspiration for Scarlett and his characters.

"We stay in the lane of what we know people are enjoying and seeing, but we're ready to change into the other gears of what people are doing," Kross said. When we put these characters together, Scarlett and I, we were discussing presentations, a lot of the things that we were interested in attempting to bring to life were inspirations from film, television, comics, novels, and theatrical plays too, as both of us love theater. Repo! The Genetic Opera was a huge inspiration for a lot of stuff we did. and obviously, Hellraiser, if you can get those vibes, Clive Barker is a genius."

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver: XXX below:

NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Breezango def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma

Finn Balor def. Timothy Thatcher

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest def. Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream (Ladder Match)

Adam Cole def. Pat McAfee

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Dakota Kai

NXT Championship: Karrion Kross def. Keith Lee.

