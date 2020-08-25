Report: What Are WWE's Plans for Keith Lee on WWE Raw?

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his Monday Night Raw debut this week, and based on the decisions the company made some fans are already worried about "The Limitless One." While Lee sounded great on the microphone in his two promos throughout the show, fans couldn't help but notice his iconic entrance music had been changed, his old ring gear had been scrapped and his debut match with Randy Orton ended in a disqualification loss thanks to interference from Drew McIntyre. But WWE has already announced Lee will face Orton at the Payback pay-per-view on Sunday, and the latest backstage reports will likely give fans hope for Lee's future on the Red Brand.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Monday that WWE's plan "is to present him as one of the brand's top babyfaces going forward." WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis then reported the plan is for Lee to eventually turn heel and feud over the WWE Championship.

During an interview with ComicBook.com on Monday, McIntyre talked about his history with Lee that could potentially turn into a feud. Lee acknowledged on Raw that he and McIntyre are friends.

"We do have history," McIntyre said. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

Here's the card for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (No Holds Barred)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

