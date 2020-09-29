Keith Lee Teases Challenging Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

✖

Thanks to some interference by Randy Orton on last week's Monday Night Raw, Keith Lee was absent from Sunday's WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions. But "The Limitless One" isn't out of the race for WWE's top prize just yet, as he explained in a post-show interview following this week's Raw. He started off by stating he was already back to fighting shape after getting punted by "The Viper" last week, then addressed why he didn't get involved in McIntyre & Orton's Ambulance Match on Sunday.

"First and foremost, let's say a lot of people wondered why I wasn't around," Lee said. "Unlike Drew and/or Randy, I will not stoop to the level of interfering in someone else's match when I did not earn it rightfully. So the one thing I can say is, as I told Randy, he got his receipt from Drew. Drew promised it, he delivered, done deal. Randy was put in an ambulance and clearly, today, he didn't like that. But me? I'm on another path and that is to get back up into a position where I can challenge for that championship and snatch it from whoever is holding it."

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off of a big win against @AndradeCienWWE, @RealKeithLee has some BIG championship plans on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/U0dK8ntuz2 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 29, 2020

Since arriving on the Raw roster back in late August, Lee has seen four of his matches end via disqualification due to either McIntyre or Orton interfering in order to attack the other. Despite losing his second title match in a row, Orton demanded yet another shot against McIntyre and attempted to rile him up by attacking Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Big Show and Christian while disguised as a janitor at the end of the show. Meanwhile, McIntyre made another successful title defense by beating a returning Robert Roode.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view in this list below. WWE will return to the WWE Network with another pay-per-view event this coming Sunday in NXT TakeOver 31.