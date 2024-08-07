WWE’s Kelani Jordan Retains NXT Women’s North American Title at Great American Bash

The first of three Title matches during week two of WWE NXT’s Great American Bash was for the newest addition to the Title roster, the Women’s North American Championship. It would be between the Champion Kelani Jordan and her challenger Tatum Paxley, though one other person would make her presence felt by the match’s end. Paxley would get a hard shot in at Jordan’s leg, and that would be her target throughout the match. It clearly limited Jordan’s offense for a while, and at one point she collapsed when trying to put weight on it, but despite the injury Jordan was able to meet Paxley up top and not only hit a Spanish Fly but also hit a Frog Splash and get the win, retaining her Title at the Great American Bash.

An Even Match

Jordan and Paxley locked up but Jordan was able to impressively disengage. The two superstars locked up again, and then NXT showed Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx watching the match from backstage. Paxley delivered a slick evasion of her own, and then the two traded holds before Paxley got distracted by seeing the Title at ringside.

Jordan focused on the arm and shoulder of Paxley and then knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Jordan took Paxley down twice in a row before missing a kick but recovering with a leg drop. Jordan then sailed over the top rope with a spin and knocked the challenger to the floor. Paxley tried to escape underneath the ring and managed to crawl under, and Jordan tentatively approached the ring.

Jordan found a doll and didn’t notice Paxley spearing the back of Jordan’s leg, causing the Champion quite a bit of pain. That continued as Paxley put Jordan’s foot on the steel steps and stomped on it, and then Paxley pulled the leg of the Champ and caused her to hit the ring apron face first.

Down to One Leg

Back in the ring, Paxley continued to target the leg, slamming it down to the mat and causing the Champ to visibly hobble to the ropes. Paxley stomped on Jordan’s leg against the ropes, and at this point, the Champ was pretty much down to one leg as Paxley continued to twist it two more times. Jordan still kicked out of the cover and even caught Pauley’s kick for a kick to the head of her own, but Paxley kicked out of the pin attempt.

Paxley brought the leg down to the mat again and went for the cover but Jordan kicked out at 2. Paxley then tried to twist the leg again but Jordan was able to escape that, only to get slammed down right after. Paxley went for the move again, and this time she got it locked in, pulled Jordan’s leg forward and bending the hurt leg even more. Jordan got her arm free and then hit back and got Paxley rolled up but the challenger kicked out.

Jordan got kicked away and then the two superstars went for the same move, slamming each other to the mat. You could then see Wendy Choo approaching the ring and picking up the doll, and back in the ring, Jordan got a wave of momentum, connecting with back elbows and strikes. Unfortunately, Jordan collapsed in an attempt to flip backward but managed to counter and recover with a flatliner. Jordan went up but then Paxley came back with 450 of her own, though Jordan kicked out of the pin. Jordan then met Paxley up top and hit a Spanish Fly, but she went back up and hit a frog splash for the pin and the win, retaining her NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Wendy Choo then came out and seemed to hint at a team-up with Paxley, but then she choked her and pulled her to the floor before staring at Jordan. Jordan was clearly confused and distressed by what went down, and Choo might be the next challenger for Jordan’s Title.

